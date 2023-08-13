New Hampshire

21-year-old dies while hiking in New Hampshire

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while ascending the Osgood Trail, leading to Mt. Madison in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.

According to New Hampshire Fish & Game, 21 year old Jason Apreku of Stroudsburg, PA, collapsed on the trail while hiking with friends at around 4:30 p.m.

One of his friends performed CPR for hours and called 911. The helicopter that was sent to get Apreku off the mountain could not get to the hiker due to the wind conditions, according to authorities.

After multiple hours of life saving efforts, Apreku succumbed to the medical issue, authorities say.

Apreku's body was taken by authorities into a funeral home in Berlin.

