Worcester

Pregnant Woman, 21, Shot to Death in Worcester

No arrests have been made, police said

By Marc Fortier and Alysha Palumbo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A pregnant 21-year-old woman was fatally shot overnight in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police and the woman's family.

While police didn't name the victim, her family identified her as Suheill Ortiz. Her sister told NBC10 Boston she was pregnant.

"She was a good person, outgoing, nice, made me – made people feel happy," said Ortiz's sister, Zuleimy Ortiz.

U.S. & World

Trump Impeachment 23 mins ago

Hints of Mueller: How the Russia Probe Informs Democrats’ Case on Impeachment

Active Shooter 8 mins ago

Officer, 5 Others Dead in ‘Ambush’ NJ Active Shooter Situation

Worcester police said they responded to a building on Oread St. off Main Street around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman inside the building.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made so far in the investigation, according to police.

The sister said she was present for the shooting and saw Ortiz bleeding on the ground.

"I turn back and I seen the smoke, like that yellow smoke," Zuleimy Ortiz said. "She’s already lost all her – bleeding, like she’s stuck on the ground."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Worcester police at (508) 799-8651 or submit an anonymous tip via text to 274637 TIPWPD or at worcesterma.gov/police.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us