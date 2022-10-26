230-Unit Apartment Building Proposed Near Orange Line Station

By Greg Ryan

Boylston Properties and Velney Development are proposing a 299,000-square-foot apartment building in Roslindale about a half mile from the Forest Hills MBTA station.

The project would be wedged between bustling Washington Street and, on the other side of a commuter-rail track, the Arnold Arboretum. It would replace an industrial building at 18-22 Arboretum Road and a vacant lot at 43 Lochdale Road, according to a letter of intent filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

