$25,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Rhode Island pop-up stand

Just days before the Fourth of July, a Coventry, Rhode Island, fireworks stand was robbed of over $25,000 worth of product early Saturday morning, according to a report by WJAR.

Keystone Fireworks, located on the corner of Reservoir Road and Tiogue Avenue, was completely ransacked after a burglar broke open the locked storage container, according to police. The only items left were the empty boxes that once stored tens of thousands of dollars worth of fireworks.

“There’s a sense of disgust when someone would go through the trouble,” said Dara Herlihy, the manager of the stand. “We’re literally open for 10 days and the rest of the year we spend building all of this product, supplying all these people, so it leaves a really bad taste in my mouth.”

The stand is being restocked with products from neighboring locations, and is still open to the public.

A police investigation into the thef is currently underway.