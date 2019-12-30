3 Children Killed in Miami House Fire

Three children were killed and a fourth was hospitalized after crews battled a fire at a house in Miami Monday.
The fire broke out at a home in the 3600 block of Northwest 18th Terrace.
Miami Fire Rescue officials said four children between the ages of 2 and 12 were injured and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials later confirmed that three of the children had died.
Two adults were also hospitalized in the incident. Their conditions were unknown.
No other information was immediately known.
