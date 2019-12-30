3 Children Killed in Miami House Fire

Three children were killed and a fourth was hospitalized after crews battled a fire at a house in Miami Monday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3600 block of Northwest 18th Terrace.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said four children between the ages of 2 and 12 were injured and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials later confirmed that three of the children had died.

NBC 6

Two adults were also hospitalized in the incident. Their conditions were unknown.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.