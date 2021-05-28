3 Dead, 1 Injured in Possible Murder-Suicide in Windsor Locks: Police

Two women and a man have died and one woman was seriously injured after what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Windsor Locks overnight. Police believe the assailant is among the dead.

Officers responded to Lownds Drive just before 1 a.m. after neighbors heard a popping sound, which police said was gunfire, an argument, and screaming, and police found five people in the home.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds were found on the second floor and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While searching the home, police followed a trail of blood and found another woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and police said she is in critical, but stable condition.

Two women and a man have died and one woman was seriously injured after what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Windsor Locks overnight. Police believe the assailant is among the dead.

"Another person was located unharmed. This person is not a suspect at this time," Lt. Paul Cherniack said. "The assailant is believed to be among the deceased."

Another man was found unharmed.

Officials have not released the names of the victims or what might have led to the shooting and they are working to notify the family of one of the people who died.

Police said the family living in the home is a blended family with stepchildren and there are no young children in the home. One of the five people in the home was a guest.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working to obtain search warrants to go back into the home. They said they did not have a history of calls to the home.

Check back in with NBC Connecticut for updates.