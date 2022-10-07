Crime and Courts

Car Chased by Police Falls Off Bridge and Catches Fire in Wisconsin, Killing 3 Inside

Officers tried to stop a Toyota Avalon, “but the suspects fled recklessly and a vehicle pursuit was initiated,” police said. An 18-year-old pedestrian was hit before the fatal crash.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A police pursuit in Wisconsin ended with a car suspected of being involved in a drug deal falling off a bridge, killing three people inside, according to police.

Police said the incident happened Thursday when Milwaukee officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Toyota Avalon believed to have been involved in drug dealing and reckless driving.

The car drove away from the traffic stop and toward a viaduct, hitting an 18-year-old woman. The vehicle then lost control and drove off the bridge, police said. The car then caught on fire.

The unidentified woman who was hit was transported to the local hospital with a minor injury. Officials have not yet identified the three people who died inside the vehicle.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us