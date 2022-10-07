Car Chased by Police Falls Off Bridge and Catches Fire in Wisconsin, Killing 3 Inside

A police pursuit in Wisconsin ended with a car suspected of being involved in a drug deal falling off a bridge, killing three people inside, according to police.

Police said the incident happened Thursday when Milwaukee officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Toyota Avalon believed to have been involved in drug dealing and reckless driving.

The car drove away from the traffic stop and toward a viaduct, hitting an 18-year-old woman. The vehicle then lost control and drove off the bridge, police said. The car then caught on fire.

The unidentified woman who was hit was transported to the local hospital with a minor injury. Officials have not yet identified the three people who died inside the vehicle.