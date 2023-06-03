3 Dead and 9 Injured After Man Stabs and Strikes Random Victims in California ‘Crime Spree,' Police Say

Three people were killed and nine others injured when a man randomly stabbed and struck victims with a vehicle in the San Jose area, officials said.

Kevin Parkourana, 31, of San Jose was in custody in connection with the attacks, police from San Jose and the adjacent city of Milpitas announced Friday.

"We ended the crime spree," Milpitas Police Chief Jared Hernandez said at a news conference Friday. "We were able to effectively prevent additional people from being injured."

Parkourana was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and carjacking in connection with the violence Thursday in both cities, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said at the news conference.

Charges have not been formally filed, and the area public defender had no comment.

The spree began shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday in San Jose, when the suspect stabbed a victim and carjacked a Honda Odyssey minivan blocks from his own home, local Deputy Chief Steve Lagorio said. That victim was stabilized at a hospital, he said.

Roughly 20 minutes later, the suspect ditched the minivan and took another vehicle, a Honda Pilot SUV, by stabbing a motorist in a parking lot in San Jose, Lagorio said. The suspect, behind the wheel, then struck a pedestrian, he said.

