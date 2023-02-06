3 DIY Craft Ideas for Adults

Arts and crafts are not just for kids; exercising the creativity muscle can be fun and relaxing for adults, too.

During the pandemic, Sam Hoffman recognized that her technology consumption was impacting her mental health and well-being. So, she turned to a lifelong hobby: pottery.

That hobby turned into her business when she started to put together DIY (no-kiln!) pottery kits which she named “Pottery with a Purpose.”

Hoffman offers tips to personalize your DIY pottery or experiment with other crafts.

Watch above for Hoffman's segment on The Hub Today to check out the 3 DIY ideas you can make yourself.

To learn more visit potterywithapurpose.com.

