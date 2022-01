A man has been arrested after shooting three Houston police officers during a chase, which ended in a standoff situation at a home near downtown.

All three officers are in stable condition and their injuries were considered non-life-threatening. One was shot in the foot, one was shot in the leg and one was shot in the arm. All three were being treated at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The incident began about 2:40 p.m. Thursday with a report of a disturbance involving a weapon, and a chase apparently followed. The gunman, later identified as 31-year-old Roland Caballero, crashed during the chase and as he jumped out of the car, he opened fire on the officers pursuing him. The officers returned fire on Caballero.

Moments later, Caballero carjacked a driver at gunpoint and led police on a chase to a home.

Gunfire again rang out between officers and Caballero at the home in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is just south of downtown in the Greater Third Ward neighborhood.

Caballero remained barricaded inside the home until 8 p.m. Thursday when he was taken into custody by police.

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement about the shootings Thursday night.

"The state of Texas grieves at the news of yet another violent attack on our law enforcement officers, this time on three members of the Houston Police Department who were shot this afternoon while serving their community. Violence against the police will never be tolerated in the Lone Star State. The State of Texas will ensure that the City of Houston and the Houston Police Department have the resources and support they need to ensure swift justice for the perpetrator. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers who were shot and injured, as well as for the safety of all law enforcement who serve and protect our communities across the state."