New Jersey

3 Hurt After Bounce House Goes Airborne at New Jersey Carnival

The incident occurred Monday around 4 p.m. at a carnival in a parking lot on the 500 block of Summer Avenue.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were hurt, including a woman who suffered a skull fracture, after a bounce house went airborne at a carnival in Lakewood, New Jersey. 

The incident occurred Monday around 4 p.m. at a carnival in a parking lot on the 500 block of Summer Avenue. Officials said heavy wind sent a bounce house into the air. 

Three people were injured during the incident and taken to the hospital. A woman suffered a skull fracture while two other victims suffered less serious injuries. 

Police continue to investigate. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us