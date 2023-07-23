Three people charged for triple stabbing in Boston

Three people have been charged in connection to a triple stabbing in the Mass and Cass area in Boston a week ago.

20-year-old Jaden Mathieu, 33-year-old Juan Shanks and 38-year-old Mikia Steed were arraigned at Roxbury BMC on Wednesday for multiple charges.

Police responded to a report of a possible stabbing at 112 Southampton Street at around 11:38 a.m.

Officers were directed to the first victim, later identified as Shanks, laying on the street in front of the shelter. The second victim, later identified as Steed, was located in the shelter’s lobby. Both were being treated by nursing staff, according to police.

These two victims were transported to a local hospital while a third one, later identified as Mathieu walked to a local hospital, according to authorities.

The incident was caught by the shelters security cameras, police say.

Shanks, Steed and Mathieu all sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to BPD.

Boston Police say they recovered a knife, a machete and two firearms loaded with live rounds after the incident.