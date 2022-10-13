3 Injured in Fiery NH Crash

Three people were injured, two of them seriously, in a head-on crash in Andover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said they responded to assist Andover police with a crash on Route 11 near Plains Road around 3:41 p.m. Their investigation showed that a vehicle headed west on Route 11 crossed the double yellow center line and crashed head on into another vehicle that was driving east.

Both vehicles caught fire upon impact. All of the occupants were either pulled from the vehicles by passersby or were able to escape on their own. Two people were taken by medical helicopter to hospitals and a third was taken by ambulance. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Route 11 was shut down in both directions for several hours so the vehicles could be removed and state police could conduct their investigation.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at 603-227-0089.