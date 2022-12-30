3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-93 in Stoneham

Three people were injured in a serious, multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Rescue crews were called to I-93 north just before Montvale Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash. When they arrived, they found two vehicles rolled onto their sides, one in the breakdown lane and another 50 yards up the road in the high speed lane. A third vehicle involved in the crash was also in the high speed lane another 100 yards up the road.

Stoneham firefighters used hydraulic extrication tools to cut the roof off one of the vehicles that had rolled over to free an occupant of that vehicle. That person and two others were taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

No names have been released, and their conditions were not immediately known.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.