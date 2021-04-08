Boston

3 Injured, Vehicle Destroyed in Boston Crash

The Boston Fire Department said it was able to safely extricate three people from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire Department

Three people were injured in a serious motor vehicle accident in Boston on Thursday morning.

The accident was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Gallivan Boulevard. Photos showed a small white sedan that appeared to have been completely destroyed.

The Boston Fire Department said it was able to safely extricate all three people from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. They were taken to area hospitals by Boston EMS.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or whether any other vehicles were involved.

