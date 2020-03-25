coronavirus

3 MBTA Bus Drivers Test Positive for Coronavirus: Sources

The transportation authority has been taking precautions for several weeks

By Ryan Kath, John Moroney and Marc Fortier

Three MBTA bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

Passengers at the Sullivan Square T stop reacted Wednesday to the latest development in the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts.

"Maybe I'll take a cab," one commuter said. "Maybe it's going to be safer, safer than commuting in a train or a bus."

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the MBTA is starting to sanitize stations and trains every four hours.

"That's terrible because I have a few friends that are bus drivers," said another.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has been wiping down all of its vehicles and stations for a number of weeks now. Schedules have been reduced and other precautions are now in place.

The buses coming and going from Sullivan Square on Wednesday were almost empty.

"It's like riding with ghosts," one passenger said. "There's a lot of paranoia and people don't even want to do the elbow."

The MBTA is cutting back its service in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

