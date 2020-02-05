Three officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic incident at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

Akwasi Owusu, 18, is charged with three counts of first degree assault for stabbing three police officers at 6 Ahern St. around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The officers had initially responded to the scene over an incident involving Owusu and some of his family members.

All three officers were taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Owusu became combative with the officers upon arrival, who were unaware that he'd hidden a knife, police said. He allegedly began to swing the knife at the officers before they were able to restrain him and place him under arrest.

In addition to the three first degree assault charges, Owusu was charged with criminal mischief. He was already facing second degree assault and simple assault charges for a separate domestic incident.

Owusu is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on Wednesday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.