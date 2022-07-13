food

3 Options for Best Cheap Eats in Boston

Hidden food gems if you're on a budget.

Are you looking for some quick and delicious food that won't empty your wallet? Founder of the Boston Food Journal, Brittany DiCapua, shares some of her favorite finds around Boston when it comes to getting a cheap dish.

1. Bon Mi Sandwich
One of the best places to grab a Bon Mi Sandwich, according to Brittany, is Pho Viet's, located in Newton and Brookline. With fillings like pork, tofu, and vegetables, these sandwiches offer the best variety for everyone.

2. Empanadas

And if you're looking to fill your belly with something with a little Latin flair, DiCapua loves the empanadas at Pikalo. Pick one of three locations throughout the Boston area -- Lawrence, East Boston, and Jamaica Plain.

3. Egg Puffs

This pleasantly puffy dessert-like food is the perfect light dish to eat on the go. Brittany says, "This is my favorite thing in the world." She prefers the perfect bites from Egg Puffs located in one of Chinatown's hidden food courts in Boston.

DiCapua is a food, fashion, and social media influencer, and a known expert on the Boston foodie scene.

