3 People Found Dead Inside Brooklyn, Conn. Home

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside of a home in Brooklyn, Connecticut, on Tuesday night.

Troopers received a report of a suspicious incident at a home on Middle Street around 8:30 p.m.

When state police arrived, they said they found three people inside of the home. All three people were pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the identities of the people who were found.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing.