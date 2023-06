Three people have serious injuries after a four car crash in Berkley.

Police say the crash happened northbound on Route 24.

Troopers on-scene, Rt 24 NB Berkley for 4-vehicle crash. 3 victims transported with potentially serious injuries. The left two lanes are closed. Lane closures will be impacting traffic for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/xn7qlUJfFJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 22, 2023

Police have closed two lanes due to the accident and will take an extended period of time to reopen, according to authorities.