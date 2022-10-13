Bristol

2 Officers Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in Bristol, Conn.

Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in Bristol Wednesday night, according to state police.

It happened on Redstone Hill Road around 11 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting scene and maintained a large presence in the area into Thursday morning.

Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured after being shot in Bristol Wednesday night.

LifeStar helicopter crews said they responded to the scene, but did not transport anyone by helicopter.

A person who lives in the area told us he was playing tennis at Page Park when he heard gunshots.

"All we heard was sirens and then we heard the helicopter flying around from Page Park which is about two miles from here," Ted Krawiec said. “It’s scary, especially Bristol is, I mean, a peaceful town and it’s scary to hear something like this is happening here."

A large number of police officers were also at Bristol Hospital early Thursday morning. There was also a Bristol fire truck at the hospital with a large American flag hanging from its raised ladder.

Police gathered outside Bristol Hospital Thursday morning for a procession for two police officers who were shot and killed on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol Wednesday night.

