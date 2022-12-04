3 Men Accused of Catalytic Converter Theft in Mass.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from a business in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Braintree police responded to multiple alarm calls from a business in Wood Rd. at around 11 p.m.

As they were looking for the suspects, police say they found six catalytic converter in a pile next to a fenced area.

The suspects were found in a wooded area and a sawzall was discovered around the same area, according to authorities.

The three men were identified as 22-year-old Alberto Rivera, of Cranston, Rhode Island, 23-year-old Kuron Mitchell, of Providence, and 32-year-old Richard Robinson, of Providence.

The men were charged with trespassing, larceny over $1200, 3 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and possession of a burglarious tool.

The investigation on the thefts is ongoing.