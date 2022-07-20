Home decor

3 Simple Ways to Bring 5-Star Hotel Quality Home

Luxury for less.

There's nothing like the ambiance of a 5-star hotel room. The soft delicate sheets, the colorful eye-catching artwork, and the aromas that make you melt upon arrival. When the relaxation kicks in, we just don't want it to stop. What if we told you it doesn't have to?

You can obtain that hotel vibe at home, with some simple sprucing up. Here are a few easy ways to turn your house into your favorite getaway spot.

1. Sophisticated Scents


Candles can change the mood instantly. Pick upscale scents, says Sherita Jenielle, Curator in Chief of The Home Vibe. She says to go with candles that combine musk and earth tones. "I love when the scent in your home is almost indescribable," says Jenielle.

2. Plush Pillows

The last thing you want guests to think about when looking at your home is your grandma's style. Jenielle says "it's all about simple." Dump the parade of pillows and switch them out for a few, large statement pillows. The key, she says, is to go 20" or larger. And, if you're filling a pillowcase, fill it with a pillow slightly larger than the case to get that full look.

3. Getting that Gallery Feel


Jenielle notes that there are a lot of local artists who curate pieces of artwork and are great with abstract art. She says, "Abstract is really the key when you want that upscale look." She suggests supporting local artists and investing in some original artwork to stand out.

For more ideas to obtain that upscale vibe for less, visit: The Home Vibe

Whether you are all about gold and glam or cottage chic is more your thing, HGTV design pro, and Bay Stater, Taniya Nayak has the biggest home design trends for 2022.

