3 Tasty Holiday Treats That Blend Cultures

Trisha Pérez Kennealy, Owner & Culinary Educator of the Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington, MA, is a proud Puerto Rican and Jewish woman.

She is passionate about celebrating both of her cultures on every holiday, and one way she does this is through her food.

She enjoys blending her cultures with a combination of recipes.

Since Christmas and Hanukkah overlap this year, Pérez Kennealy shares some of her favorite recipes with us to make during this holiday season.

3 Tasty Holiday Treats You Should Try

Pastele:

Traditional Puerto Rican Christmas dish made from a pork stuffing encased in a plantain masa wrapped in banana leaves. Get family and friends together and make a celebration out of making pasteles, since they can be labor intensive to make. Coquito:

Puerto Rican Christmas drink made with coconut rum, brandy, coconut cream, coconut milk, sweet, condensed milk, evaporated milk, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Sufganiyot:

Israeli jelly doughnuts that Trisha fills with guava as a tribute to her Jewish heritage.

