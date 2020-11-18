3 Teams to Watch in the Gordon Hayward Sweepstakes

Report: These three teams could be in on Gordon Hayward originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward's future remains up in the air.

The Boston Celtics forward still has a decision to make on his $34.2 million player option for next season. The deadline to make that decision was extended from Tuesday to Thursday at 3 p.m.

If Hayward declines his option, he'd be able to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent. There also reportedly is a strong chance of a sign-and-trade.

Celtics Talk Podcast: Delaying the inevitable: Is Boston about to trade Gordon Hayward? | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

So where might the 30-year-old land if he does move on from Boston? ESPN's Zach Lowe appeared on "The Jump" Wednesday and named three teams to watch in the Hayward sweepstakes: The Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte Hornets.

"For a possible trade, I think I would keep my eye on Indiana," Lowe said. "There's been buzz about the Pacers and Gordon Hayward for a while now and for free agency, I mean Atlanta's been rumored. I'm not sure if that's a stalking horse.

"I'd keep my eye on Charlotte, who's got a lot of balls in the air and would like a talent upgrade for next year, particularly on the wing. So I think there's a number of teams and there's certainly going to be wild-card teams. ... But those are the main teams I'm looking at."

The Pacers reportedly have shown interest in acquiring Hayward dating back to October, with big man Myles Turner mentioned as a possible return for Boston in a trade. The Hawks were rumored to be interested in Hayward if he hits free agency, but the feeling apparently isn't mutual. The Hornets are an intriguing team to monitor with NBA free agency set to begin Friday.