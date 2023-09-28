3 teenagers arrested after crashing into cruiser, injuring officers

Three teenagers were arrested after crashing into a police cruiser while driving a stolen car in Springfield, Massachusetts on Tuesday evening.

Springfield police say the incident took place at around 6:15 p.m. on Maple Street.

According to authorities, they observed a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Daniel Walker, drove in reverse, striking a cruiser with two officers inside and running over a third officer's foot.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say Walker continued to drive recklessly until he crash into another police cruiser at the intersection of Morris Street and Central Street, injuring two officers.

Walker attempted to run away but was arrested. Police also arrested a 14-year-old who tried to flee and a 14-year-old girl that was inside the stolen car when it caught fire, authorities say.

The two injured officers rescued the girl from the car and provided first aid before she was arrested, according to authorities.

All the injured were transported to Baystate hospital and released later that night.