3 Teens Killed in Massachusetts Crash

Three teenagers were killed in an early morning crash Sunday in Brimfield, Massachusetts.

State police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of East Brimfield and Holland roads. When troopers arrived, they said they found a Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.

Three occupants -- a 19-year-old male from Holland believed to be the driver, an 18-year-old West Brookfield male and a 17-year-old male from Oxford -- were all killed in the crash, police said.

A fourth person who was in the car, a 17-year-old male from Brookfield, left the scene prior to the arrival of state police. It was later determined that he had gone to Harrington Hospital on his own with serious injuries, police said. His condition was not immediately known and police said they will not be releasing his name.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, state police said. No further information was released.

Brimfield is located east of Springfield, just north of the Connecticut state line.