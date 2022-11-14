3 Tips to Keep the Focus on What Matters This Holiday Season

The holidays can bring about feelings of great joy and stress, but it's all about how you manage it to make for a memorable (in a good way) day.

Parenting expert and mom coach Hannah Keeley shares her surefire ways to ditch the drama and stress this year so you can be more present with your family.

3 Tips to stress less this holiday season.

What does your family actually want? Take an inventory of what your family truly wants to enjoy for Thanksgiving dinner. Do they really want a 15-lb turkey? Or would they rather order pizza? Remember, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks, not about the perfect traditional meal. Don’t hesitate to grab a bucket of chicken, order Chinese takeout, or even get the entire meal catered!

2. Create your own family traditions. Do you have any negative memories regarding Thanksgiving? Pressure to clean the house? Family disputes? Take this opportunity to overcome the negativity by creating your own family traditions. Have fun activities planned for guests, which will help prevent family squabbles. Instead of pressure to clean the house, set up tables outside and, gulp, consider using use paper plates.

3. Make preparation & clean up a family activity. Moms don’t need to bear the burden or even try to create the illusion of the perfect Thanksgiving day. Instead, give everyone assignments to get ready for the big day, as well as clean up afterward. This activity actually helps people bond with one another!

