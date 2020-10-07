coronavirus in massachusetts

3 Worcester Firefighters Test Positive for Coronavirus; 27 in Quarantine

The two stations impacted by the outbreak are being deep-cleaned on a daily basis, according to officials.

At least three firefighters in Worcester, Massachusetts have tested positive for the coronavirus and over two dozen more are in quarantine, officials said.

According to the city, the three new cases were “related to an initial positive case over the weekend” and are all in isolation.

An additional 27 firefighters who had potentially come into contact with those who tested positive have been quarantined. The two stations impacted by the outbreak are being deep-cleaned on a daily basis, according to officials.

The city said a “full complement of coverage continues to be provided to ensure public safety,” despite the cases.

No further information was immediately available.

Coronavirus news

Boston 3 hours ago

Mayor Walsh Hits Pause on Boston School Reopening After Coronavirus Cases Surge

katherine castro 3 hours ago

In the Midst of a Pandemic, Actress Katherine Castro Is Bringing ‘Somos Good News' to the Latinx Community

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in massachusettscoronavirus pandemicWorcester
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us