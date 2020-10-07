3 Worcester Firefighters Test Positive for Coronavirus; 27 in Quarantine

At least three firefighters in Worcester, Massachusetts have tested positive for the coronavirus and over two dozen more are in quarantine, officials said.

According to the city, the three new cases were “related to an initial positive case over the weekend” and are all in isolation.

An additional 27 firefighters who had potentially come into contact with those who tested positive have been quarantined. The two stations impacted by the outbreak are being deep-cleaned on a daily basis, according to officials.

The city said a “full complement of coverage continues to be provided to ensure public safety,” despite the cases.

No further information was immediately available.