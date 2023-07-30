30 dead dogs, 90 alive but in inhumane conditions found at Ohio animal rescue

The operator of an Ohio animal rescue organization faced several felony allegations Sunday after authorities said they discovered 30 dead dogs at two of its locations.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday that searches of two locations tied to the nonprofit Helping Hands for Furry Paws also turned up 90 living dogs kept in inhumane conditions.

Suspect Rhonda Murphy is described as the organization's owner and operator. She faced "dozens of charges of neglect and cruelty to companion animals, both felony and misdemeanor," the office said.

It wasn't clear if she was arrested, booked, or formally charged. Court records turned up no information on the matter, and Murphy wasn't listed as an inmate.

It wasn't clear if Murphy had legal representation. The public defender for the area did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sheriff's office said its dog wardens and humane officers found the dead dogs at a rescue location that was one of two addresses searched in Madison Township.

