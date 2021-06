Boston-based real estate developers Tremont Asset Management and Broadway Hospitality Group, along with Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, on Thursday announced plans for a $300 million, 800,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Quincy Center.

The project would include a 15-story residential tower, a new park and a performing arts center.

