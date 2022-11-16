Boston Business Journal

32 Mass. Companies on the New Technology Fast 500 Ranking

By Benjamin Kail

Nearly three-dozen Massachusetts companies are among this year’s Technology Fast 500 ranking from Deloitte. 

The 28th annual list ranks the fastest-growing North American companies in tech, media, telecommunications and life sciences. Deloitte, the international professional services firm headquartered in London, bases the ranking on the percentage of revenue growth over the last three years. 

This year’s 32 listed Massachusetts companies marks a slight decrease from last year’s 40. But three companies — Waltham-based Takeoff Technologies, Cambridge-based Moderna, and Boston-based Corvus Insurance — made the top 10 this year, compared to only one company in the top 10 last year.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us