Thirty-three more people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89, according to new numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The department said Tuesday there are 868 new cases for a total of 6,620.

All but five of the newly reported deaths were in their 70s, 80s or 90s. One was over 100 years old, three were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Only one definitively did not have a pre-existing condition, and most of them had been hospitalized.

At the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, 11 residents have died after a coronavirus outbreak.

According to the numbers released by the Department of Health, the majority of cases continue to be in Middlesex and Suffolk counties, with more than 1,300 apiece.

About 3,300 of the cases are males, and about 3,200 are female.

Earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker said the latest models show the coronavirus surge is expected to hit the state between April 7 and April 17.

Massachusetts health care workers are getting ready for an expected surge in coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the governor extended the stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure that was set to expire on April 7 until May 4, the same date he had directed schools to remain closed until.

The 10-person limit on gatherings in the state has been extended as well, following a similar extension by the federal government.

Baker also said that hotel rooms and home-sharing platforms like Airbnb can no longer be booked for people to go on vacation. They can now only be used to house healthcare workers and others displaced from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.