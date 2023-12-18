Weather

Over 220,000 without power across New England

More than 220,000 homes are without electricity across all of New England

By Marc Fortier

Over 80,000 customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are without power on Monday morning as a storm brings heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

MEMA reported 54,331 homes without electricity as of 8:30 a.m., while New Hampshire's four main electric providers reported a total of 39,210 outages.

Similar outage reports are being seen across New England.

Connecticut has more than 85,000 customers without power, resulting in dozens of school closures.

Rhode Island is reporting 23,814 outages as of 8:30 a.m., Maine 10,997 and Vermont 7,008.

