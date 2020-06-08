38 More Coronavirus Deaths, 193 New Cases as Reopening Continues

Another 38 people with the new coronavirus in Massachusetts have died and 193 more cases have been identified, health officials said Monday.

The state's death toll rose Monday to 7,353, while 103,626 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in the commonwealth, according to the state Department of Public Health's daily report.

Right now, there are 1,415 COVID-19 patients who are still hospitalized in Massachusetts, including 322 who are in intensive care and 209 who are intubated.

More than 62% of the state's deaths have been reported in long-term care facilities, with health officials saying Monday that there have been 4,597 deaths in these facilities since the outbreak began.

Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's economic reopening plan started Monday, with restaurants allowed to open for outdoor dining only. They have been limited to takeout and delivery orders since mid-March.

Tables have to be placed at least six feet apart, dining is by reservation only, and menus must be either disposable or cleaned regularly.

Massachusetts Restaurant Association President Bob Luz told the Boston Herald that roughly 80% of restaurants in the state don’t have patios and will have to wait until Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan.

Many Massachusetts businesses can open their doors again starting Monday.

On Sunday night, Baker signed a bill into law that will increase the amount of statewide, publicly available data related to the pandemic.

The new law requires the Department of Public Health to compile, collect and issue daily online reports on the number of people tested for COVID-19, positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths along with information about gender, race, ethnicity, occupation, disability, age and primary language.

The law requires that the daily reports include demographic information from municipalities and counties with more than 25 positive cases, elder care facilities, as well as state and county correctional facilities.

The new law also creates a task force to study the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color and make policy recommendations about how to address the disparities.

The task force is required to submit an interim report by June 30 with a final report Aug. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.