3rd Boston Officer Shot During Dorchester Standoff Released From Hospital

It was a dramatic moment Thursday as a Boston police officer injured in a shooting earlier this week was released from the hospital.

Officer Michael Ridge walked out of the emergency room at the Boston Medical Center to a series of hugs, high-fives and handshakes from fellow officers lined up outside.

Three Boston police officers were shot Tuesday following an hours-long standoff on Ferndale Street in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston Police officer Michael Ridge was released from BMC today. He was the last of three officers shot this week to be released. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/LNkLU9AENf — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) November 11, 2021

Police were originally called to the home for a report of a man with a gun. After hours of negotiating, the suspect opened fire, injuring the three officers. The suspect was then shot several times and killed by police. His name has not been released.

The first officer was released from the hospital on Tuesday night. The second officer has since been released as well.

The names of the other two injured officers have not been released.

After three officers were shot in Dorchester, community leaders came together to offer support.

The head of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association said it has been a rough few weeks for Boston police officers. Tuesday's shooting came just three days after a Boston police officer shot and killed a man after he allegedly stabbed another officer in the neck.

"There seems to be a sense out on the street that it's OK to challenge law enforcement, that it's OK to challenge law enforcement," said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association. "There's this sense of disrespect, I might go on to say. In some people's minds it's OK to assault a police officer. In the last few days we've had four of our officers stabbed or shot. It's a total disregard for public safety in general."