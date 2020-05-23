Four-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at San Francisco’s Historic Pier 45

A raging four-alarm fire ripped through a warehouse at San Francisco's Pier 45 early Saturday, sending thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Firefighters responded to the massive blaze at 4:20 a.m. and quickly went into an offensive fight by going inside the warehouse. Officials said the intensity of the fire was so hot, they quickly raised the response to four alarms and evacuated the warehouse. A fireboat was also called to respond to the blaze.

Raw video of a 4-alarm warehouse fire at San Francisco's Pier 45.

Crews then started to fight the fire with a defensive strategy to protect other structures. Video showing the peak of the blaze shows a raging inferno, ripping through the warehouse. Portions of the warehouse roof also collapsed.

Fire officials suspect the blaze started inside the warehouse, but an investigation is ongoing.

The warehouse destroyed by the blaze is next to the dock for the SS Jeremiah O'Brien, a historic ship used during World War II. Officials said the ship was saved.

UPDATE Four-Alarm Warehouse Fire Spreading on Pier 45 (North Waterfront, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/eGWySDD5gs — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 23, 2020

Haze over San Francisco due to 4-alarm warehouse fire at Pier 45. Here's a timelapse of the smoke from our @nbcbayarea weather cam. https://t.co/gvh9GJKxNt pic.twitter.com/Fb3vavOPqN — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) May 23, 2020

San Francisco's popular interactive museum, Musée Mécanique, is located on Pier 45 but did not sustain any damage, according to a tweet.

All Reports are that Musée Mécanique is is ok, there are multiple buildings on pier 45 pic.twitter.com/UvEHpCtnx0 — Musée Mécanique (@MuseeMecSF) May 23, 2020

The Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District said in a statement they are "very thankful" no injuries were reported and no lives were lost.

"The response from SFFD and SFPD was extremely quick and we are thankful that due to the rapid emergency response, the surrounding structures including the Jeremiah O'Brien, were all saved."