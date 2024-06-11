4 arrested after probe into absentee ballots in 2019 Bridgeport, Conn. mayoral primary: official

Four campaign workers who were involved in the 2019 Bridgeport Democratic mayoral primary are accused of the misuse of absentee ballots and have been charged, according to the Chief State’s Attorney.

Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin said Alfredo Castillo, 52; Wanda Geter-Pataky, 67; Nilsa Heredia, 61; and Josephine Edmonds, 62, all of Bridgeport, have been charged with unlawful possession of absentee ballots and other election-related charges.

The arrests come after allegations of the mishandling of absentee ballots in the September 2019 Democratic primary election for mayor of Bridgeport and an investigation by the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Geter-Pataky is accused of failing to sign as an assister on an absentee ballot application that she had filled out on behalf of a prospective voter and misrepresenting eligibility requirements for voting by absentee ballot when she reportedly told a citizen not to vote in person and that she would pick up the citizen’s absentee ballot. The citizen later told SEEC investigators that the defendant told her not to speak to anyone about the matter, according to the office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

They said court records show that Heredia instructed prospective voters on which candidate to select on their absentee ballots and misrepresented eligibility requirements for voting by absentee ballot and the defendant admitted to SEEC investigators that she did not submit an absentee ballot distribution list to the City of Bridgeport Clerk’s Office.

A news release from the Chief State’s Attorney goes on to cite the arrest warrant and said Castillo is accused of failing to maintain an absentee ballot distribution list, misrepresenting eligibility requirements for voting by absentee ballot and failing to sign as an assister on an absentee ballot application in August 2019. According to a deposition with the SEEC on Oct. 21, 2021, Castillo denied helping the prospective voter fill out the application but later admitted he had filled out portions of the application.

The arrest warrant affidavit also says that Edmonds is accused of being present when four prospective voters filled out their absentee ballots and took possession of them when she left their home. She is also accused of failing to maintain an absentee ballot distribution list and tampering with a witness for having told her not to testify truthfully in court that the defendant had gone to her home and left with the absentee ballots.

Edmonds, Geter-Pataky and Heredia were also charged with tampering with a witness, and Geter-Pataky, Castillo and Heredia were charged with misrepresenting eligibility requirements for voting by absentee ballot.

Castillo, Edmonds and Heredia were charged with failure to maintain an absentee ballot distribution list.

Edmonds and Heredia were charged with being present when an absentee ballot applicant executes an absentee ballot and Geter-Pataky and Castillo were charged with failure to sign as assister on an absentee ballot.

All four have been released on promises to appear and are due in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 24.

“We only learned through the media that individuals from both 2019 mayoral primary campaigns have been charged with election violations. We have not been provided with any details other than what is contained in media reports,” Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim said in a statement.