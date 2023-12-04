boston restaurant talk

4 Corners Pizza in Newton is expanding to Legacy Place in Dedham

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/4 Corners Pizza

A dining spot in the western suburbs of Boston that is known in part for its unusual combining of two popular food items is opening a second location southwest of the city.

According to a message sent from @IrishEyesPhoto1 (whose Twitter/X name is Arcadipanephotography), 4 Corners Pizza in Newton is planning to expand to a new space at Legacy Place in Dedham, with the Instagram page for the eatery confirming this. Based on its existing location on Beacon Street just west of Newton Centre and just north of Newton Highlands, the new outlet will offer pizza cupcakes which are made with pizza dough and include a variety of toppings, and it could also be serving classic and deep-dish pizza, calzones, salads, sandwiches, and more depending on how similar the menu is to the Newton spot.

The website for 4 Corners Pizza can be found at https://www.4cornerspizza.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/4cornerspizza

