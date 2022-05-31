thompson

4 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Thompson, Conn. Crash

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people have died and one person is seriously injured after a crash in Thompson on Memorial Day.

State police said 18-year-old Johan Santana, of Providence, Rhode Island, was traveling southbound on Quaddick Town Farm Road around 5 p.m. when he attempted to overtake a vehicle that was also traveling southbound.

Santana lost control of his vehicle, ran off the right side of the road and then collided with a tree, authorities added.

According to police, Santana sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said three passengers in the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Jaslin Perez, of Providence, R.I.; 21-year-old Lixandra Terrero Almonte, of Providence, R.I.; and 21-year-old Erika Perez also died of their injuries.

A 21-year-old man who was in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where police said he is in critical condition.

Investigators said none of the people inside of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

U.S. & World

Uvalde school shooting 14 hours ago

Grief-Stricken Uvalde Begins to Bury Its Dead, One After Another

Russia-Ukraine War 4 hours ago

War Crimes Meeting Held at Hague Over Russia-Ukraine War

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

thompsonfatal crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us