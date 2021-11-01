4 Flatbread Company Locations in Mass. Have Changed Their Names. Here's Why

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A change has come to several eastern Massachusetts restaurant locations, and two companies that focus on flatbread pizza -- and who have had a connection to each other over the years -- are in the middle of the change.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, the Flatbread Company outlets in Brighton, Somerville, Salem, and Georgetown are now part of American Flatbread, with a page within the American Flatbread website (which seemed to be having a privacy issue over the weekend) saying that "American Flatbread is on its own again! Waitsfield, Middlebury, and Burlington VT are joined by new American Flatbreads in Brighton, Somerville, Salem, and Georgetown MA...." It does appear, however, that locations of Flatbread Company in Amesbury and Bedford will remain as is.

American Flatbread started out in Waitsfield in 1985, with Flatbread Company being established in Amesbury in 1998; the two companies originally had a direct connection to each other, but eventually went their own ways, though a Patch article from 2013 mentioned that Flatbread Company purchased the American Flatbread brand and franchise operations that year. The post also indicated back then that plans to expand the American Flatbread brand were being discussed at the time, so this changeover may have been in the works for awhile.