4-Foot Boa Constrictor Found in Luggage at Tampa Airport

Images posted by the agency showed the animal near a pair of shoes and what appeared to be a laptop

Workers at Tampa International Airport discovered a 4-foot boa constrictor in a passenger’s luggage, authorities said Friday.

The coiled reptile was discovered as the baggage passed through an X-ray machine, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. 

