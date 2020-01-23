Encore Boston Harbor

4 Indicted in Violent Assault in Encore Boston Harbor Elevator

An employee of the casino is one of the people charged

By Marc Fortier

encore boston harbor view
NBC10 Boston

Four people have been indicted in connection with a violent assault in an elevator at the Encore Boston Harbor casino last year.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey's office, Matthew Haley, 27, of Cambridge, and Jose Mercado, 32, of Boston, were indicted Thursday by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on one count each of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot). Haley was also indicted on one count of assault and battery.

An Encore employee, Brittany Dawson, 24, of Stoneham, was indicted along with Leilani Reyes, 20, of Somerville, on one count each of impeding a gaming investigation. Dawson was also indicted on one count of acting as an accessory after the fact.

All four will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

According to the investigation, video surveillance from the casino allegedly revealed that on the morning of Oct. 23, 2019, Haley punched a man in the face, causing him to fall to the floor of an elevator. Haley then allegedly repeatedly kicked and stomped on the man's head and body, with Mercado joining in on the assault.

Reyes allegedly watched while Dawson held the door to the parking garage from the elevator bay open for the men to escape and then drove them away from the casino. The victim and the defendants were reportedly strangers.

Since Encore opened this June, it's had a number of weekends where multiple fights broke out, leading to peoples' arrests.

More Recent Fights at Encore Boston Harbor

Massachusetts Sep 18, 2019

9 Arrested Over Weekend at Encore Boston Harbor, Police Say

Massachusetts State Police Aug 12, 2019

3 Fights at Encore Boston Harbor Casino Lead to Multiple Arrests

This article tagged under:

Encore Boston Harbor
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us