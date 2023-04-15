bantam

4 Injured in Golf Cart Rollover at Conn. Campground

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Four people are injured after a golf cart rolled over at a campground in Bantam on Saturday.

Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the Cozy Hill campground around 9:15 a.m. after getting a report of a golf cart rollover with injuries.

An ambulance and LifeStar were requested to the scene due to the reported number of patients and extent of injuries.

Firefighters said LifeStar was later determined to not be necessary and was canceled.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

EMS personnel transported four people to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to be treated for what they said were non-life threatening injuries.

This article tagged under:

bantam
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us