4 people killed, dozens injured in crashes in Conn. during holiday weekend

Four people were killed and dozens of other people were injured in crashes on state roads during the Christmas holiday this year, according to statistics released by Connecticut State Police on Tuesday.

In total, troopers responded to 259 crashes from Friday, Dec. 22 at 12 a.m. to Monday, Dec. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Twenty seven people were injured and four people were killed in those crashes. The fatal crashes were in Franklin, Westport, Middletown and Salisbury, state police said.

Throughout the weekend, there were 3,795 calls for service with 237 speeding violations, seven seatbelt violations and 202 other moving violations which include following too closely and failing to move over.

Twenty nine people were also arrested for DUI this year. That is almost double the number of people arrested for DUI during the same time period last year, statistics show.

Last year, there were more crashes during the same time period, but there were less injuries and fewer fatalities.