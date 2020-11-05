4 ‘Count the Vote' Protesters Arrested for Allegedly Trespassing at Gov. Baker's Home

Protesters rallying at Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott for all votes to be counted in this week's elections were arrested for trespassing Thursday morning.

A member of Never Again Action said the group was protesting at Baker's home to tell him to “support count all the votes” and to call for immigrant rights.

At least four people were arrested.

Images from the scene show a heavy police presence as well as over two dozen protesters.

Massachusetts State Police called for a prisoner transport van during their response.

The protest comes as activists across the country call for all votes from Tuesday's to be counted, after President Trump on Election Night claimed he had won the election.