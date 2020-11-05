Charlie Baker

4 ‘Count the Vote' Protesters Arrested for Allegedly Trespassing at Gov. Baker's Home

The protesters were calling for all votes to be counted in this year's elections, with the presidential race still up for grabs.

NBC10 Boston

Protesters rallying at Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott for all votes to be counted in this week's elections were arrested for trespassing Thursday morning.

A member of Never Again Action said the group was protesting at Baker's home to tell him to “support count all the votes” and to call for immigrant rights.

At least four people were arrested.

Images from the scene show a heavy police presence as well as over two dozen protesters.

Protester rallying for all votes to be counted are seen heading away from Gov. Charlie Baker's home in Swampscott, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police called for a prisoner transport van during their response.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump Nov 3

Live Updates: Biden Gains in Ga. as Trump Closes Gap in Az.

Joe Biden 10 hours ago

Trump Backers Converge on Vote Centers in Michigan, Arizona

The protest comes as activists across the country call for all votes from Tuesday's to be counted, after President Trump on Election Night claimed he had won the election.

This article tagged under:

Charlie BakerDecision 2020protesters
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us