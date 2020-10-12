4 Restaurants Now Closed Due to COVID Cases in Portsmouth, NH

At least four restaurants in the tourist hotspot of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, have now closed due to positive cases of COVID-19.

Jumpin' Jay's Fish Cafe and Flatbread Company announced last week that they were closing after employees at both restaurants tested positive for the coronavirus. The two restaurants are located on the same block in the city's downtown area.

Anyone who visited the Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Cafe and sat at the bar between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4 may have been exposed, state health officials announced Sunday. The state said it conducted a contact investigation and notified known close contacts. It decided to notify the public, saying there may be additional people who were exposed.

The restaurant had announced Oct. 7 that it was voluntarily closing temporarily as a precaution.

Flatbread Company announced Oct. 8 that one of its employees had also tested positive. The employee had last worked at the restaurant on Oct. 4.

"With the well-being of our team members, guests, as well as community in mind, we have decided to close until further notice," the Flatbread Company said on Facebook. They said other employees have been notified and are getting tested.

On Monday, two other Portsmouth restaurants -- The Rosa and sister restaurant Martingale Wharf -- announced that they have temporarily closed as well after a member of The Rosa's staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Rosa had just reopened this month after being closed throughout the pandemic.

"We have been overwhelmed by your generosity in welcoming us back as we reopened this fall," The Rosa said on Facebook. "Unfortunately one of our employees has tested positive for COVID 19, and in the best interest of the community and our staff we deem it necessary to close temporarily."

Martingale Wharf, located on the waterfront, shared a similar message.

The two restaurants said they were not required to close, but chose to do so as a safety precaution.

None of the four restaurants have said when they expect to reopen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.