Crime and Courts

San Diego State University frat members charged after pledge is set on fire at party, officials say

If convicted of all charges, the defendants face sentences ranging from probation to seven years and two months in state prison.

By City News Service

A close-up of a judge’s gavel in his hand in the courtroom.

Four San Diego State University fraternity members pleaded not guilty Monday to criminal charges stemming from a skit that allegedly involved intentionally setting one of the defendants on fire, causing him to suffer third-degree burns.

The defendants, who were active members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, allegedly hosted a party at their fraternity house on Feb. 17 of last year, during which they planned to have one of the fraternity pledges set another on fire.

The stunt caused burns to about 16% of the pledge's body, mostly on his legs, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

All four defendants -- Caden Cooper, 22; Lucas Cowling, 20; Christopher Serrano, 20; and Lars Larsen, 19 -- were arraigned Monday on charges that include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit an act injurious to the public, and violating the social host ordinance.

If convicted of all charges, the defendants face sentences ranging from probation to seven years and two months in state prison.

Prosecutors identified Cooper as the fraternity's president, Cowling as a member of the pledge board, and Serrano and Larsen as pledges. The alleged skit at the heart of the case involved Serrano setting Larsen on fire, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, Larsen, Cooper, and Cowling allegedly lied to police, deleted evidence on social media, and instructed other fraternity members to do the same.

U.S. & World

Las Vegas 40 mins ago

Man who exploded Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump hotel used generative AI, police say

Elon Musk 42 mins ago

Elon Musk has expressed interest in buying Premier League's Liverpool, his father says

The fraternity was also on probation by the university at the time the party was thrown, but it was unclear why.

Following Monday's arraignment, all four defendants remain out of custody on their own recognizance, but must abide by release conditions that include no participation in fraternity parties or fraternity recruitment events.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us