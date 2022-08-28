Boy, 4, Shot Getting Back-to-School Haircut Inside Philly Barbershop

Léelo en español aquí.

A 4-year-old boy was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire inside of a Philadelphia barbershop late Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers said the barbershop was filled with kids getting back-to-school haircuts on the eve of many students' first day.

Philadelphia police said it happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the Olney neighborhood at about 5:15 p.m.

Investigators said the gunman walked to back of crowded barbershop where an argument broke out. The suspect fired at least three shots, one of which striking the 4-year-old boy in crossfire.

The child was hit in the shoulder, police said.

Officers said the gunman then ran in an unknown direction.

The father attempted to take his son to the hospital, but got into a crash at 13th Street and Grange Avenue, police said. The driver of the other vehicle involved then volunteered to take the two to the hospital.

The 4 year old suffered injuries from the car crash and and the shooting, authorities said. He was listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

NBC10 reporter Brian Sheehan said a woman who had several kids in the shop told police there’s no way her kids can go to school tomorrow.

"Speaking to one of the witnesses, they said, and I quote, ‘it was full of children,'" Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case.

In a separate shooting Sunday afternoon, a 13-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the leg in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police said.

Entering Sunday, 147 minors have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to data from the city controller's office. That's roughly 11% of the total number of shooting victims so far in 2022.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.