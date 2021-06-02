4-Year-Old Middletown Boy Found Safe in Woods in Wethersfield After Amber Alert

A 4-year-old Middletown boy was who reported missing has been found safe in the woods in Wethersfield after an Amber Alert and police have taken two suspects into custody.

Armel Muhammed was reported missing around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Middletown police said an uncle who lives in New Britain was watching the little boy and left him in the care of a family friend, 39-year-old Stephanie Michelle Fonda, when he left for work Monday night. Police said the little boy had last been seen Monday in New Britain.

When the uncle returned home, his nephew was missing and the family tried to get the child back throughout the evening, police said.

Armel’s mother reported that her son boy is autistic and there were concerns for his health., according to police. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night.

Police said Fonda took the child and the uncle’s car without permission and investigators said they believed her husband, 38-year-old David Fonda, was also involved.

Police found the child, the Fondas and the car at the 5th Avenue Motel in Wethersfield just before 9 p.m.

Wethersfield police said they received two separate 911 calls reporting the vehicle in the alert was parked at the Fifth Avenue Motel, at 1695 Berlin Turnpike, in Wethersfield, and officers from Wethersfield and New Britain responded and no one was in the vehicle.

Officers received a report that people might be in the wooded area behind the property, so a Wethersfield PD K9 Officer searched and found two adults and a child around 20 yards into the woods.

Police said the child did not appear to be hurt, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Wethersfield police arrested David Fonda and charged him with risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment in the second degree. He was held on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned today.

Stephanie Fonda was turned over to the Rocky Hill Police Department due to an active unrelated warrant, according to police.

Officials in New Britain said police are investigating to determine if anything criminal occurred in New Britain that ultimately led to the missing person complaint.